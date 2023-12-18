Biden compares Trump to Hitler

Reading Time: 2 minutes

US President Joe Biden’s election campaign has compared former President Donald Trump to authoritarian dictators, including Adolf Hitler, after his comments that undocumented immigrants coming into the United States were “poisoning the blood” of the country.

The Republican front-runner spoke at a campaign event in New Hampshire over the weekend, where he railed against the record number of migrants attempting to cross into the US.

Trump has promised to crack down on illegal immigration and restrict legal immigrations if elected to a second four-year term.

The twice impeached Republican frontrunner for President in 2024 is tapping into an issue that saw him win the White House in 2016.

This was Donald Trump campaigning in New Hampshire over the weekend.

“When they let, I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country, when they do that, we’ve got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done — poisoned. Mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just in the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world, they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world, they’re pouring into our country. Nobody is even looking at them. They just come in.”

The former President has long railed against the United States taking immigrants from certain countries, infamously instituting what became a temporary Muslim ban soon after taking office in 2017 — barring entry to the country from seven majority-Muslim countries — while lowering the cap for refugee admissions into the country.

In 2018, he was also used unflattering language towards African countries, Haiti and El Salvador, using a derogatory term to describe the collective.

And, as he vies for his party’s nomination, more of the same.

“Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country, it is only common sense that when I’m reelected, we will begin, and we have no choice, the largest deportation operation in American history, we will have to. On my first day back in the White House, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act to remove all known or suspected gang members, drug dealers or cartel members from the United States. Ending the scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all.”

A statement from the Biden Campaign – that has labeled his opponent a threat to democracy – accused Trump of channeling his role models, accusing him of parroting Adolf Hitler, praising Kim Jong Un, while likening his public flirtations with dictatorial power to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, a Statement from the White House condemned Trump for trying to tear Americans apart with hate and cruelty – Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates saying quote: “echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety.”