Truck accident causes delays on N3 Heidelburg

A crash involving two trucks at Van Reenen’s Pass has caused congestion and delays on the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Both northbound lanes towards Johannesburg are currently obstructed. The N3 Toll Concession has cautioned motorists approaching the vicinity of the crash to reduce speed, saying the situation is also being worsened by wet weather and poor visibility.

The provincial Department of Transport says one person has suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Toll Concession’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra says Stop and Go traffic measures are being implemented at the crash scene to help manage the traffic flow, but warned motorists to expect delays while recovery and clean-up operations are underway.