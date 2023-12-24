Five people killed in a crash on N3, KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Five people have been killed in a crash on the N3 near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue says on arrival paramedics were met with two vehicles that had collided.
Two other passengers, including a child- sustained injuries in the crash.
The patients were stabilised on scene and transported to nearby facilities for further care.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick explains:
“Paramedics arrived to a horrific scene after a high speed collision between two vehicles. The collision has left five deceased and two critically injured including a young child. Patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various facilities or further care.”
