Five people killed in a crash on N3, KZN

Five people have been killed in a crash on the N3 near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue says on arrival paramedics were met with two vehicles that had collided.

Two other passengers, including a child- sustained injuries in the crash.

The patients were stabilised on scene and transported to nearby facilities for further care.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick explains:

“Paramedics arrived to a horrific scene after a high speed collision between two vehicles. The collision has left five deceased and two critically injured including a young child. Patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various facilities or further care.”

