Tributes pour in for Noor Ebrahim, co-founder of District Six Museum

Tributes are pouring in for the late co-founder of Cape Town’s District Six museum, Noor Ebrahim.

His family announced his death on Saturday at the age of 78.

Ebrahim captured District Six through photographs that are now exhibited in the museum.

The apartheid regime had forcibly removed him and his family from the area.

The Acting Director of the Museum, Chrischene Julius says Ebrahim will be remembered for his passion to keep the history of District Six alive.

Julius says, “He set such a beautiful example of dedication and commitment to the story of District Six. It’s a lesson that younger staff have learned, people who might not be from District Six who work in the museum and So his legacy is that commitment and the dedication to District Six.

“It’s also about how he really changed people’s hearts and minds around how to tell the story of Apartheid among the everyday experience of apartheid. He was a very powerful storyteller and his impact is almost untold and we can’t measure that,” Julius explains.