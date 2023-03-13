Tributes are continuing to pour in following the death of musician Costa Tsobanoglou, also known as Costa Titch. The 28-year-old popular South African artist died while performing at a music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Tsobonoglou’s death has caused shock and sadness among fans.

Police have confirmed that they have registered an inquest case into his sudden passing away.

I am saddened to hear of the sudden passing of well-known SA artist, Costa Tsabanoglu, affectionately known as ‘Costa Titch’. Costa inspired many young South Africans – especially in the Western Cape. I offer my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. 💐🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/E4AwtIG3GC — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 12, 2023

Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane says, “I just want to say condolences to Costa’s family and to all the Titchgang. In politics they used to talk about the rainbow nation and Costa represented that. He literally immersed himself in the culture. And really took it to the next level in a way we have not seen before. His work ethic was unmatched, no one worked like Costa.”

SA music culture lauded

Meanwhile, Danish musician, DJ Kolsch, has described the South African music culture as absolutely fascinating.

“SA in general is quite fantastic because you have a lot of music culture. There are some particular sounds and vibes that really work and catch on. It is quite different from the rest of the world. I love that sort of new energy. I am crazy about amapiano stuff, I think it is amazing. It is so different from what happens in Europe. I am deeply fascinated by it.”

Australian musician, Timmy Trumpet, has praised South Africa for its diverse cultures and languages. Trumpet was among the headlining performers at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg at the weekend.

He adds, “I love SA. This is my first visit here and it is an incredible culture with beautiful people and everyone that I have met so far. I have been learning a lot about the culture, the languages, and so many languages. I played this one song, Sister Bethina, and the place went nuts. The other one was Phata Phata. It says a lot about the beauty and heart and soul of SA. So far, you have already exceeded all of my expectations.”