Tributes continue to pour in for renowned South African jazz musician, broadcaster and actor Sylvia Mdunyelwa, who passed away at the age of 74. Mdunyelwa, also known as ‘Mama Kaap’, died at her home yesterday following a period of illness.

The Western Cape government says she contributed significantly to the music industry as a jazz musician from Langa.

Provincial Cultural Affairs Minister, Anroux Marais says she will be remembered for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. And the GOOD party says her contribution to South African music will live on through her records.

Mdunyelwa’s family says the 74-year-old devoted her life to the creative and music industry, propagating for opportunities for young people in the townships, through music and acting.

Family spokesperson, Banzi Tema explains: “She was a very connecting and spiritual soul. It is really a sad day for us as she was a connecting soul in our family. We please ask for your encouragement and words of strengthening as we face this deep grief. We also like to appeal a space for the family as we still have to sit down and make arrangements for the funeral and memorial service.”