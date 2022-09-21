The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has ruled that a tribunal should be established to investigate the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s alleged misconduct.

The Deputy Judge President in the Province Patricia Goliath’s allegations includes assault, use of abusive language and abuse of power.

The Committee says the tribunal should also probe allegations of racism, improper disclosure of information regarding a pending case and Judge Goliath’s alleged secret recording of a discussion between her and Judge Hlophe in 2019.

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says Judge Goliath’s complaint against Judge Hlophe was first made in January 2020.

Court application

In August, Judges Matter said prospects of Hlophe’s court application succeeding are slim.

This comes after Hlophe filed an urgent review application to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him.

Judge President, John Hlophe turns hopes to court in a bid to end his suspension

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) resolved to advise Ramaphosa to suspend Hlophe pending the outcome of his possible impeachment by the National Assembly.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct, for allegedly trying to influence two former Constitutional Court Justices, Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta in a matter involving Jacob Zuma when he was still the ANC president in 2008.

The group said the matter between the JSC and Hlophe has been dragging on for far too long. It is calling on both parties to urgently finalise the matter.

Benjamin said the reason is that the JSC had previously undertaken that they would not place him on suspension in 2012 well before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal had found him guilty of misconduct.

“Even after the JSC had found Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct in August of 2021, the JSC gave an undertaking that they will not proceed with his suspension until his high court review was heard. The High Court review was heard and a decision came out in May 2022, which meant that the JSC could then proceed with the suspension.”

VIDEO: Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on a court bid to end suspension:

