The trial of the five suspects in the suspected political murders of two African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Mokopane in 2019 has been scheduled for three weeks, from October 9th to October 27th, at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

ANC MPL, Tally Mashamaite, Petros Mohlabisi, Jeffrey Mashishi, Samuel Mokonyane and Steven Mohlala have been charged with two counts of murder.

Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Kanyane were gunned down while sitting inside a car in Mokopane on July 23rd, 2019.

At the time, Kekana was a councillor heading the Municipal Public Accounts Committee at the Mogalakwena Municipality. It is believed that he was about to release a report on corruption in the municipality.

Kekana family spokesperson, Thupane Kekana says they are happy with the court date.

“We believe things will go the right way because we have been waiting for this day, the court has indicated the 09 of October, I think the state is now set, the other day in Mokopane witnesses indicated that they are ready to make the case flow, we are ready for that day,” says Kekana.