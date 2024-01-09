Case against Zimbabwean woman accused of child trafficking postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of a 41-year-old woman accused of child trafficking has been postponed to next week for further argument in court. The Investigating Officer in the case told the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape that the woman is a flight risk.

The woman was arrested in December, alongside a 46-year-old man after they were seen travelling with 14 undocumented children on a bus from Midrand to Cape Town.

The investigating officer says the accused’s travel documents do not correspond with the dates on her passport. The officer told the court that the Zimbabwean woman is a flight risk as she does not have a valid home address in South Africa and might flee the country if released on bail.

She further testified that the 14 children would also be in danger if the woman is released. The defence is expected to continue with their arguments next week and the accused remains in custody.