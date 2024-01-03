Two women to appear in Mpumalanga court over child abduction charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Zimbabwean women are expected to appear before the Kriel Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga today on charges of child abduction and contravention of the immigration act.

The suspects were allegedly luring community members pretending to be caregivers and abducting children from their parents in the area.

Police in Kriel swiftly responded after they got a tip off about the two women being in Ogies with three babies.

The two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested on New Year’s Day.

It is believed, besides the four-month-old girl who was abducted from Ogies, police also discovered two more babies, a three-year-old baby boy who is believed to have been abducted from Marbel Hall in Limpopo in April last year and another baby girl suspected to be eight-month-old believed to have abducted at Springs in Gauteng in September.

Mpumalanga police are calling members of the public to assist them in locating families who might have lost their children to contact the Kriel Police station.