Albania’s capital Tirana is ready to host the first-ever final of the UEFA Europe Conference League on Wednesday (May 25). The match between Italian club AS Roma and Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam will be held in the Arena Kombetare which has a capacity of 22,000 seats.

Roma secured its ticket for the final by edging past Leicester City 1-0 in the semi-finals to win their tie 2-1 on aggregate, while Feyenoord held Olympique Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France and advanced 3-2 overall.

Both teams hope to end a long drought on the European stage, with Roma reaching their first European final since losing to compatriots Inter Milan in the 1991 UEFA Cup, and Feyenoord reaching its first European final since they lifted their second UEFA Cup trophy in 2002.

It will be Roma’s coach Jose Mourinho’s first return to a European Cup final after winning the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United in 2017.

The Portuguese is the first manager to reach a UEFA final with four different clubs and the first to reach all three current UEFA club finals.