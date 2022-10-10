Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, has appealed to Transnet’s management and unions representing workers at the state-owned freight and rail company to find a solution to the current wage impasse which has resulted in a national strike.

Nxesi arrived to observe the talks between the two parties – under the mediation of the CCMA – at the Transnet bargaining council in Killarney, north of Johannesburg.

Workers at Transnet have rejected the employers’ three to four percent wage offer, arguing that it is below the inflation rate which is currently seven-point-six percent.

In the video below: Transnet in talks with the Bargaining Council over wages

Workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) are demanding wage increases of between twelve and thirteen percent. Nxesi says the economic implications of the strike will be severe if it is not resolved as soon as possible. He says parties must continue to engage in good faith until a solution is reached.

“The solution is going to come out of the engagement and we looking forward as we’ve made three commissioners available through the CCMA to come and deal with this because you know that it will be too destructive on our economy. I will be monitoring this, we are speaking to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and will ensure that there must be a resolution out of this.”

In the video below: Transnet workers are continuing with their nationwide strike over wages

Transnet says it is hoping for an amicable solution to the wage dispute. Transnet refused to sign the picketing rules which would allow workers to demonstrate in agreed designated areas. This is despite the fact that Transnet’s urgent interdict to avert a strike was dismissed by the Labour Court last week. Transnet Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi elaborates.

“We just wanted the labour court to determine the strike period we were given as the employer as well as for us to engage on the picketing rules. It’s unfortunately that we are here now because we wanted to avoid a mass industrial action as a business. We know that we are under pressure operationally and financially and we would like to conclude these talks happening as swiftly as possibly so that we can get back to the business of moving the economy.”

General Secretary of Satawu, Jack Mazibuko, says the unions have fulfilled all the necessary obligations to embark on a protected strike.

“Last month, we were here negotiating – we could not reach consensus, we got a certificate as organised labour to go on strike. After receiving the certificate, we give a company 30says that we call a cool off period for them to go and revise their mandate. They came back last week Tuesday, they said they offering us 3% plus 1% that would be paid in a lump sum. So, the strike is that we’re participating in is a legal strike.”