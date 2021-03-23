Police received information regarding random gunfire taking place on Taurus Street at Shallcross, south of Durban.

Three suspects are due to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court, south of Durban, on Tuesday on charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The late alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay – better known as Teddy Mafia – lived on this road until his death in January.

Last week, 52-year-old Ravi Vurden was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the same street. No arrests have been made in both cases.

“Chatsworth police have received information of random shooting in Shallcross. Together with the metro, the police proceeded to the area and after the observation, they arrested three suspects on Taurus street. Two of them are 42 years-old and 43 years-old and were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and a 25-year-old was found in possession of unlicensed ammunition,” says KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele.

Report on Teddy Mafia’s killing:

Heavy police presence at Teddy Mafia’s funeral

In January, police in KwaZulu-Natal said they will be monitoring the funeral of alleged Shallcross drug lord, Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia.

There were concerns that the funeral could be a super-spreader of COVID-19 as large crowds were expected. Teddy Mafia was shot at his home in Taurus Street, Shallcross and shortly died in hospital.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, says any person found defying lockdown 3 regulations during the funeral will face the full might of the law.

Teddy Mafia and his two alleged killers were brutally killed in what is believed to be an ongoing drug turf war between gangs in Taurus Street, Shallcross.