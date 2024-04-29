Three suspected ‘blue light gang’ robbers killed in police shootout

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three suspects believed to be part of the so-called blue light gang have been shot dead during a shootout with police in Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg.

Police received information last night about a gang that allegedly commits robberies using a white Toyota Hilux bakkie fitted with police blue lights on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelburg.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says one suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

“A multidisciplinary team was mobilised and traced the suspects to the N3 highway, Grootvlei in Mpumalanga. The vehicle was spotted with blue lights on. The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni. The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. The police seized two unlicenced firearms and ammunition, blue lights as well as the suspects’ vehicle.”

#sapsGP [BLUE LIGHT GANG]

Three suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with a multidisciplinary team on 28/04. The suspects allegedly committed blue light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidleburg using a white Toyota Hilux. A multidisciplinary team was… pic.twitter.com/C7OTJGdFyX — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 29, 2024