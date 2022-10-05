Police Minister Bheki Cele says three people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of a German tourist in Masoyi near the Kruger National Park on Monday.

Cele visited the crime scene on the road leading to the park’s Numbi Gate.

It is alleged that three suspects accosted four tourists who were driving to a lodge on the periphery of the Kruger National Park.

One of the suspects allegedly shot at the driver after they refused to open the doors of the vehicle.

Cele says 11 cases have been reported in the same area.

“We have three people of interest on this one. They are not arrested. They are in the hands of the police, we are working to find out how far we have gone with them. We believe we gonna crack this case,” says Cele.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has issued a R50 000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest of the people who attacked the tourists.

