The three appellants in the Free State asbestos corruption scandal have brought a counter-accusation against the NPA. Former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, former Human Settlements director-general, Thabani Zulu, and businessman, Edwin Sodi, argue that the State is the one that is delaying the asbestos trial.

They are part of the 18 accused persons and companies facing more than 70 charges of corruption and money laundering.

Magashule argues that the delay in handing down the judgment on the application for leave to appeal the High Court judgment must be addressed. He says the judgment dismissing their application to have charges against them dropped was handed over in March. However, it took more than five months for the High Court to deal with the subsequent application for leave to appeal its judgment.

Magashule contends that the High Court has failed to address several aspects which have a bearing on the fair trial. They argue that it is significant to deal with these matters before the commencement of the trial which is expected to last for at least a year.

In the video below: Ace Magashule: Asbestos pre-trial proceedings