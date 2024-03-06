Three accused in VBS looting granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three accused, including a senior official at the Giyani Municipality, arrested in connection with the alleged VBS looting and corruption have been granted bail by the Giyani Specialized Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo.

Former chief financial officer Risimati Maluleke and the current chief financial officer Nditsheni Mashau were allegedly involved in the investment of more than R148-million in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The third accused, Zwivhuya Tshishonga is a businessman who allegedly paid more than R87 000 to his accomplice, Maluleke, as a gratification. Tshishonga’s company allegedly received money from the municipality.

65-year-old Maluleke, who is now a pensioner, has been granted bail of R25 000. His accomplice, 33-year-old Tshishonga was also granted a bail of the same amount.

The other accused, Mashau, the current chief financial officer at the Giyani Municipality, has been granted bail of R20 000.

The accused had their case postponed to the 13 May for further investigations.