The SABC’s radio broadcaster Thobela FM has hosted its gospel music festival on Saturday following a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Scores of gospel music enthusiasts gathered at a local sports field in Polokwane where they were entertained by some of the genre’s most popular artists.

After a two year hiatus, the gospel music extravaganza that is loved by many has returned to the stage. The annual Thobela FM music festival was last hosted before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The SABC’s aim for the show is to bring gospel performers closer to the people. Thobela FM’s senior producer, Issac Mashila says they also want to help in healing heal wounds from the pandemic.

Mashila elaborates, “Our biggest responsibility as the SABC as Thobela FM is to move into the future, with the trends, we have features on radio every Thursday, the Thobela FM gospel Thursday. So we want to take this feature to the person that is why we have this Thobela FM gospel festival and we want to heal those who were hurt from COVID- 19 hence we are calling them to come pray with us.”

Artist, Terry Fox, says he thankful to be part of the show.

“First of all I just want to greet my fans thank my fansi’m so grateful to be really given this opportunity that I have been granted to really song for the Lord.” says Fox.

Some of the revellers have also expressed excitement.

“First of all, I really want to thank you guys, I am so happy and I am so grateful. I am so excited, it so great to be here and I feel honoured. I just came here to revive myself, so it was an opportunity for me to come and fellowship with them.” says one concert attendee.

Many at the concert were happy that the show returned with a spectacular fashion, as the saying goes, the show must go on.