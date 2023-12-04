Thirteen undocumented migrants to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirteen undocumented migrants are set to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today, on charges of contravening the Immigration Act and illegal mining.

The arrests stem from a police raid on a disused gold mine in Wolwerand in the North West Province, last week.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Tinyiko Mathebula, a multidisciplinary task team comprising various law enforcement units descended upon the illegal mining operation, prompting the miners to flee the scene and abandon their equipment.

Mathebula stated that 13 individuals were apprehended in the vicinity of the mine site and charged under the Immigration Act.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of mining equipment, including fifteen pendukas, eight generators, a water tank, water pipes, and other paraphernalia. Additionally, gold-bearing material valued at approximately R200 000 was confiscated, and four informal gold processing plants were dismantled.

Authorities say they remain committed to combating illegal mining, utilizing both preventive measures and targeted raids to disrupt these activities and bring those involved to justice.

