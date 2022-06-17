The international community has been held prisoner by powerful countries that harbour Cold War hostilities and believe in “all or nothing” approach to global politics.

This is the view of Wu Peng, the Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He is currently on a continental tour of African countries to promote China-Africa relations.

South Africa was his first stop last week and he was warmly welcomed in Pretoria by the country’s deputy minister in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Alvin Botes.

When it comes to matters of global peace and security, Wu Peng argued, “China and Africa should, together with other developing countries, oppose the ‘I-win-you-lose’ (zero-sum) Cold War mentality”.

The current international order is littered with “exclusive small circles or blocs” that ought to be opposed, he said.

China’s bilateral relations with South Africa were also rebooted during Wu Peng’s recent visit, with the aim of taking them to higher levels.

Among Wu Peng’s series of strategic engagements organised by the Chinese embassy in SA was an event dubbed “Pretoria Dialogue: Exchange on New Era China-Africa Cooperation”.

Addressing a select group of SA’s international relations scholars and experts, Wu Peng outlined his mammoth continental mission as China spread its sphere of influence in geopolitics.

Wu Peng explained: “Politically, China and Africa should, together with other developing countries, speak with louder voice on international issues and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.”

He also called on all the developing countries to “unite solidly under frameworks such as BRICS, G77, NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) and setting the agenda of global affairs for African and other developing countries”.

Wu Peng further advised: “Economically, China and Africa should, together with other developing countries, express firm opposition against irresponsible politicizing, weaponizing or marginalizing of normal trade and economic activities.” This was a veiled reference to the practice of unilateral imposition of economic sanctions by powerful nations against the weak.

He also condemned what he referred to as “segmenting international trading system by ideology”. As for the developed economies, Wu Peng said it was their duty to “fulfil pledges of providing development assistance” as well as “upholding a more inclusive international trading system based on WTO (World Trading Organization).

Dirco’s deputy minister Botes, who held private discussions with Wu Peng, later stated that nothing can stop the rapidly developing strong bond between China and South Africa. The two countries are highly regarded emerging regional power-houses in global affairs.

According to Botes, “China is a true and reliable partner and friend of South Africa and African countries, and no country can prevent South Africa from developing relations with China”.

Botes and Wu Peng shook hands in Pretoria in a convivial atmosphere and described the seemingly growing bilateral ties as “mutually beneficial”.

In the eyes of Dirco, Wu Peng’s visit presents “an opportunity” to further deepen mutual trust in geopolitics. The two top diplomats further resolved to strengthen their bilateral coordination on regional and international issues.

Wu Peng said that developing countries must cooperate in promoting “the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security” in the wake of growing impact of powerful pro-unipolar countries.

In China’s view, it is vitally important that the developing nations “stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter”.

In his closing remarks, Wu Peng said demands for increased trade between Beijing and Pretoria were on the rise with immediate needs, among others, being the export of beef to China.

African countries should also be given preference in the purchase of oil in the wake of the impact of the Ukraine conflict, he said. As part of the future plans, China and SA will increase their cooperation in renewable energy, he added.

In conclusion, Wu Peng said: “You know, the US’s attack on Huawei is a very sad thing. We don’t need 3rd parties to lecture China-SA on data protection and what we want to achieve.”