Signs that bird flu outbreak is abating

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) says they have not received any assistance from government with regards to costs in relation to the culling of over 7.5 million chickens due to the avian flu outbreak.

This has led to soaring egg prices with some big retail stores reporting a shortage of supply.

The association says there are signs that the outbreak is waning.

The Association’s CEO, Izak Breitenbach says producers had to carry the costs.

“In terms of any notifyable disease, the Animal Disease’s Act states that producers should be reimbursed for the birds that they are culling to contain the disease. Even in the 2017 outbreak we’ve not been reimbursed for that and the producers had to carry the total expense and the total cost of this very expensive exercise.”

