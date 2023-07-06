The Netherlands have qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India by beating Scotland by four wickets and edging them on net run-rate in their final match of the qualifying tournament in Bulawayo.

Scotland who were put in to bat, mustered 277 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs.

Brandon McMullen scored 106, while Bas de Leede took five for 52 in his 10 overs. De Leede then starred with the bat, scoring 123 runs, as the Netherlands chased down the required 278 for victory from 42 overs and five deliveries.

Sri Lanka is the other team that qualified for the showpiece, finishing top of the Super Six log of the qualifying tournament