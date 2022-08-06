The angry community of West Village in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, says the country’s leadership has failed it.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is hosting an Imbizo in the area following the gang-rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners last week.

This prompted community members to go on the rampage, torching property that they believed the illegal miners had been using.

One of the residents, Nicoline Trom, says they are tired of all talk and no action.

“This is not the first time for the Minister to listen to the people. It seems as if when they say Imbizo they think that we will be fooled as a community. South Africa has become a playground for criminals because people who are in office have forgotten that they serve the people.”

In the video below, some community members express their grievances:

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, as well as senior officials from the Mineral Resources Department, are in West Village in Krugersdorp to address policing needs.