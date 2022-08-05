Hundreds of Munsieville residents in the West Rand went on a manhunt for illegal miners said to be hiding in caves just outside the area.

The alleged zama zamas are said to have run away from Soul City informal settlement in Kagiso after violent protests calling for the arrest of illegal miners in the west of Johannesburg.

A local resident says they have been up since 4am on Friday morning looking for the culprits who are said to have escaped from Soul City where they occupy caves just outside an informal settlement in Munseville.

See tweet below for a comment from one of the locals:

A resident of Munsieville, west of Johannesburg says they have been protesting since 4am on Friday. He says they are on their way to search a hostel in the “mountains” where illegal miners are believed to be hiding. #ZamaZamas #kagiso #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/hawvJMwrXJ — BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) August 5, 2022

A group of young and old people from Munsienville gathered just outside an informal settlement in search of zama zamas.

The search ended in disappointment after it was called off just after midday.

Another young person from the area says they tried their best but “at least the police managed to arrest two people earlier today.”

Photo Gallery from Munsienville zama zama search, by Dinilohlanga Mekuto: