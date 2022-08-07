The City of Cape Town says it has various plans in place to repair and replace critical water infrastructure that will assist with retaining water.

Authorities are calling for support from Western Cape residents to save as much water as possible, with the province having recorded below-average rainfall so far for this year’s rainy season.

Collective dam levels in the province currently stand at 63.6 % compared to 76.6% a year ago.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien says they are addressing the issue.

“We are addressing this since we had day zero since the drought period where we have undertaken significant pipe replacement programmes, where we need to replace or repair pipes but also looking at our water meters making sure our water meters aren’t leaking,” said Badroodien.

He added that they will be further introducing additional zones, into the city where they will be able to control unexpected leaks.

Western Cape authorities have urged residents to use water sparingly because the province has recorded below-average rainfall so far.