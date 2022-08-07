The Western Cape authorities have urged residents to use water sparingly because the province has recorded below-average rainfall so far.

Dam levels across the province are currently substantially lower compared to the same time last year.

Collective dam levels in the province currently stand at 63.6% full, compared to 76.6% a year ago.

Wemmershoek, Voëlvlei, Steenbras Upper and Lower, Theewaterskloof and Berg River Dams, which provide water to Cape Town, currently stand at at a combined level of 75.4%.

This is significantly lower than the level of 97.5% recorded at the same time, last year for these dams.

Provincial Minister of Local Government Anton Bredell says the only available strategy to increase dam levels is for residents to use less water and allow the rain to fill up the dams as much as possible.