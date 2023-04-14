Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State, this morning.

Bester, together with his girlfriend Doctor Nandipha Magudumana returned to South Africa yesterday morning, after their arrest in Tanzania last Friday.

Magudumana appeared in court yesterday and her case was postponed to Monday next week.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

He has been held at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria since he arrived back in the country.

The report below has more on Thabo Bester’s arrest and detention:

Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo