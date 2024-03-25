Temu, Shein struggle with surge in orders from South Africa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two online marketplaces, Temu and Shein, have reported a significant increase in orders from South Africa, causing logistical challenges for their handling partner.

Temu’s remarkable growth in the country has been driven by extensive marketing efforts, with millions of rands allocated to promotional activities.

The company’s substantial investment in online marketing in the US, estimated at US$3 billion in 2023, is expected to rise even further this year. Temu, became Facebook’s largest advertiser in 2023, with projections suggesting it will spend US$1.2 billion on the social media platform.

Buffalo International Logistics, the local handler responsible for processing Temu and Shein orders, has acknowledged difficulties in meeting the high volume of orders.

Some customers have voiced their concerns on Hellopeter, expressing dissatisfaction with delays in receiving their packages due to the overwhelming demand.

