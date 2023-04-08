The National Liquor Traders Council (NTLC) and the South African National Taxi Council have called on road users to stay vigilant as Easter traffic volumes peak.

The two organisations say they have been working together to improve road safety.

The Easter long weekend traffic volumes across South Africa so far although high, have been much lower than those of last year.

Deputy Transport Minister Lisa Mangcu recently said that the country is seeing a reduction of numbers countrywide between 4 000 and 5 000 fewer vehicles on the road than the previous year.

NTLC national convener Lucky Ntimane says, “We wanted to find synergies in which we can address issues that affect our societies and community. So one thing that we pointed out that we could easily latch on too quickly, and make a difference was in road safety space. As we know, issues of people drinking and driving, also issues of people that leave taverns at night to walk home in a dangerous environment. So, we wanted to partner, so that we can address all those issues that emanate from alcohol but also common challenges that face us as a society which is road safety.”

VIDEO | National Liquor Traders, SANTACO call on road users to be vigilant during Easter weekend