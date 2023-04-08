An NPO, South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD), has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, as the Easter weekend continues.

Holiday-makers have been travelling to various destinations – with many using the N1 to Polokwane, the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal and the N4 to Mpumalanga.

“The safest thing to do is buckle up, don’t go on your cellphone, don’t drink and drive or drink the night before too much and keep in the speed limit. Dot overtake if there is a solid line or if it is unsafe to so. We hope you all get home safely. We hope you have a very good Easter festive season.” says director of SADD, Caro Smit.

On Friday, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu, also called on pedestrians and motorists to be vigilant on roads over the Easter weekend. Mangcu has raised concerns over pedestrian fatalities.

“We are very concerned about pedestrian safety and it is one of the focus areas this Easter weekend. Pedestrians are now always visible because most of them killed by vehicles are because they were in places they should not have been, which is very concerning. It is always quite high, the number of pedestrians that get killed on our roads.”

Easter road safety in the spotlight:

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services says travellers can expect wet weather conditions across parts of the country.

SA Weather Forecast | 08 April 2023