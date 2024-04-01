Taxi Alliance not yet decided whether fares will increase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Taxi Alliance says it hasn’t decided on whether they will increase commuter fares, following yet another fuel price hike this Wednesday.

The Mineral Resources and Energy department says petrol will increase by 65 cents a litre for 93 unleaded and 67 cents for 95 unleaded at midnight on Tuesday.

The price of diesel will increase by around three cents a litre.

NTA Spokesperson, Theo Malele, says, “We are pretty aware of the price increase but there has not been engagement from taxi operators for us to say what the sense is within the industry, save to say that we have to engage with guys to engage on this aspect and only then we can come out and make a pronouncement to that effect.”

