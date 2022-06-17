The Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) has reiterated the call for government and relevant stakeholders to address the concerns of striking truck drivers.

It follows Thursday’s arrest of four men after the N3 was blocked by protestors in KwaZulu-Natal.

They face charges of obstructing a national route, damaging or interfering with essential infrastructure and economic sabotage. Motorists experienced a major traffic backlog near Van Reenen’s Pass this week due to truck drivers’ grievances over the employment of foreign nationals in the sector. Both lanes have been reopened. TASA’s President is Mary Phadi, “We need to listen to their concerns and change and put in some measures that will help avoid this. You can’t say whether you support them or not because when there is a blockage, everyone is affected. We need to sit down and say what is it that is making these people uncomfortable and how can we assist?

CEO of the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly and Tourism lecturer from the Tshwane University of Technology, Unathi Sonwabile Henama, share more on the strike:

NW blockage

Traffic is now flowing on the N12 road between Bloemhof and Wolmaranstad in North West.

The road linking Cape Town and Johannesburg has been re opened after it was blocked on Tuesday by truck drivers, who were striking against employment of foreign national.

Truck drivers say they have suspended the strike to give their leadership an opportunity to engage with government departments. They say they hope their complaints will be resolved.