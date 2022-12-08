Sex workers in South Africa are excited about the steps being taken to decriminalise sex work in the country.

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is facilitating talks with sex workers, interacting directly with the sector and listening to their issues and hardships. One of these dialogues is under way in East London.

Spokesperson for the Sisonke Sex Workers Forum, Katlego Rasebitse says decriminalisation of sex work means two things which are also part of the constitution which are access to health.

“Decriminalisation of sex work means two things which are also part of the constitution which are access to health. When I mean access to health, I mean the privilege to health facilities and declaring the kind of work they do for the correct medical attention. It will also give access to justice.”

