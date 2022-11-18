The 12-year-old boy who was illegally buried at his homestead on Coffee Farm at KwaNdengezi west of Durban earlier this month, will be laid to rest on Friday.

It is alleged that Nondumiso Zondi had been ill for three days, but did not receive any medical attention.

The family buried him without reporting the death to the relevant authorities.

Community members raised the alarm with Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu who travelled to the province to arrange the exhumation.

It is alleged that Zondi who had cerebral palsy was often left in a one-room shack on his own by his family.

His stepmother confirmed to Bogopane-Zulu that Zondi died after a short illness.

She said that due to a lack of funds, Zondi’s father and three of his friends were forced to dig a grave for him to be buried.