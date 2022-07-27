Four people accused of gunning down two South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) leaders in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, over VBS investments in the Vhembe District Municipality will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The three Radzuma siblings, Ndivhuwo, Percy, Simon and Thabo Sibanze allegedly shot and killed Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani in separate incidents in Thohoyandou, in 2019.

The two were against the Vhembe District Municipality’s decision to invest R300 million in the defunct VBS mutual bank.

The accused, Sibanze, an eSwatini national, faces two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

His co-accused, the Radzuma siblings, face six counts of murder and 10 of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The Radzuma siblings also allegedly killed another person of interest in the murder case of Musetsho and Mani.

Zwothe Nemulodi was killed before the accused were arrested.

