A suspected rhino poacher will appear in the Ritavi Magistrate’s Court in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Monday. The man was arrested on Friday while travelling with two alleged accomplices.

Two rhino horns, ammunition and a hunting rifle were recovered in the vehicle during the arrest.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the arrest happened after two Rrhinos were discovered at a game farm in Gravelotte. One was killed and dehorned and the other was wounded.

Mojapelo says, “A suspected rhino poacher was arrested in Gravelotte outside Phalaborwa by members of the Endangered Species unit assisted by members of the farm watch after it was allegedly found in possession of rhino horns, and a rifle. Follow-up investigations led the team to one of the farms where the carcass of a dehorned rhino and the other injured one we found, the other suspects managed to evade arrest that as the suspect will appear in Ritavi state court on Monday.”

