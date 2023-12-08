Suspected micro-lenders arrested in Pampierstad released on bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four individuals suspected of involvement in micro-lending activities in Pampierstad, Northern Cape, have been released on bail ranging from R3,000 to R10,000.

The arrests were made as part of an operation targeting alleged contraventions of the National Credit Act (NCA).

Law enforcement officials discovered the suspects in possession of bank and SASSA cards, as well as identity documents during the arrest.

Approximately R400,000 in cash was confiscated from the individuals believed to be operating as micro-lenders.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi provided details, stating, “During the search, banking cards, SASSA cards, identity documentation, and combined cash to the total value of R400,956 were confiscated.

The accused were released on different bail ranges from R3,000 to R10,000.”