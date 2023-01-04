Three women have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected fraudulent South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

Police say a newly-recruited officer saw three suspicious looking women withdrawing money at an ATM at the Mangrove Centre in Durban’s North Beach and decided to intervene.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the officer immediately requested back-up from the Metro Police officers who were in the vicinity before she tactically approached the suspects.

“The three suspects, aged between 24 and 39 years old, were found in possession of suspected fraudulent Sassa cards which they were using to withdraw money. They were also found in possession of over R60 000 in cash, 32 Sassa cards, 22 bank cards from various banking institutions as well as four cellphones. They will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Northern Cape man arrested after found in possession of Sassa cards

In November 2022, police arrested a 40-year-old man in De Aar in the Northern Cape who was accused of contravening the National Credit Act. The man was found in possession of seven Sassa cards, 41 bank cards including 32 identity documents. It’s suspected that the man is a loan shark. He will appear in the local court next week. “The operation proceeded to the Malay Kamp in De Aar, where a 40-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged for contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005. The suspect was found in possession of seven Sassa cards, 41 bank cards including 32 identity documents. He is suspected to be operating as a loan shark,” says police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana.