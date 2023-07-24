A 44-year-old suspect is set to face the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following his arrest on Friday for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes valued at more than R12 million into the country.

The incident reportedly unfolded at the Skilpadshek port of entry in Zeerust, where the truck driver attempted to cross the border illegally during a period of load shedding.

According to police spokesperson Amanda Funani, vigilant law enforcement officers spotted the suspect during his illicit endeavour and promptly initiated a pursuit to intercept him.

“Reports suggest that the officer immediately informed his commanding officer about the suspicious activity, and the truck was subsequently chased down and halted before it reached Zeerust,” Funani explains.

#sapsNW North West Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU) apprehended a 44-year-old man for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes worth more than R12 million on Friday, 21 July 2023. NPhttps://t.co/vHjA1RPZym pic.twitter.com/hSS21sRvwM — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2023

Upon intercepting the vehicle, the driver was instructed to return to the Skilpadshek port of entry for further investigation. It was during this inspection that authorities made a startling discovery – concealed within the truck were numerous boxes of cigarettes that had not been declared.

The street value of the illicit cigarettes was estimated to be a staggering R12 million, making it a significant haul in the fight against cigarette smuggling.

Illicit cigarette trade poses a serious threat to the nation’s economy, depriving the government of substantial tax revenue while also fostering criminal networks.

Law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to combat such illegal activities, and this recent arrest is another example of their dedication and vigilance in safeguarding the country’s borders.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to smuggling and customs offences when he appears before the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court.

Consumption of illicit cigarettes in SA:

