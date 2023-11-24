Sundowns eye Champions League knockout stage qualification

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokoena says his side is aiming to qualify for the knockout stages of this year’s CAF Champions League from a tough Group A.

The Downs coach was speaking ahead of their first group stage match of the competition on Sunday against Mauritania’s Nouadibhou at the Loftus Versfeld stadium.

He says it will not be easy to advance to the next round from a group that also has five-time Champions, TP Mazembe from the DRC and Egyptian side, Pyramids.

And while Nouadibhou will be playing in the group stage of the competition for the first time, Mokoena says they are a tough side and they will not take them lightly.

The Inaugural African Football League champions will this weekend shift their focus to the CAF Champions League. The goal is to also go all the way and win a second title to add to the one the team won seven years ago.

“Nouadibhou are a team with pedigree and most of their players play in the national team with the team having dominated the league in that country,” says Mokoena.

And while Downs’ goal is to eventually win the tournament, they aren’t looking that far ahead yet.

Meanwhile, Mokoena has bemoaned the condition in which some of his players return from national duty with Mothobi Mvala sustaining an injury while on national duty.

Sunday’s match to be played at the Loftus Versfeld stadium will kick off at 3 o’clock.