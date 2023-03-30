Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena is hoping that his team will not be distracted by possibly winning the Dstv Premiership before they play in a crucial CAF Champions League game against Coton Sport from Cameroon on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians could defend the league title without kicking the ball if Supersport United drops points against Chippa United earlier in the day on Saturday ahead of the Champions League encounter.

Sundowns will go into the last group match having secured their quarterfinal berth with a game to spare. But the Brazilians have to beat Coton Sport at home to guarantee top spot finish in their group. They might win the league crown before their continental match kicks off.

But Coach Rhulani Mokwena is hoping his players will not lose focus against the Cameroonians.

“If the results can go for us and mathematically it’s done, then it is done and we will be happy with that because it allows us emotionally because we still have games to play with the best intensity, best focus and concentration and same desire, but if it happens it happens I don’t think I can doubt my team in terms of the level of focus,” Mokwena explains.

With a quarterfinal spot firmly secured, the Brazilians will be aiming to win the CAF Champions league for the second time since 2016. Since then they have bowed out in the group stage and reached the quarterfinals on four occasions with just one semifinal appearance.

“Sundowns will win the champions league for sure eventually, it might not happen this season but next season, but our performances and the desire, the work that we put in every single game must reflect the dream, and the dream of trying to win the champions league is a positive dream and one that we live for every single day and to try and turn this dream into reality, we know it’s possible and will take a lot of hard work,” Mokwena explains.

Meanwhile, Mokwena claimed the February/March DSTV Premiership Coach of the Month award after guiding his team through the month unbeaten. He wins the accolade for the second time in succession this season.

“I always say with a lot of humility that individual accolades in a game of football reflect the means and contributions of everybody in the football club,” says Mokwena.

The Sundowns versus Coton Sport match will take place at Loftus Versfeld stadium on Saturday at 9 pm. Fans wearing yellow colours will enter the stadium free of charge.