Representatives of the two military factions in Sudan have signed an agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements at talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the US State Department which provided further details, including that the seven-day truce would enter into force in 48-hours after the signing and could be extended with the agreement of both parties.

The temporary ceasefire will go into effect at 9.45pm Khartoum time on Monday, May 22.

Under the agreement, the parties will facilitate the delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance, restore essential services and withdraw forces from hospitals and essential public facilities.

They also agreed to facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian actors and commodities, allowing goods to flow unimpeded from ports of entry to the populations in need.

Representatives for both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces also committed not to seek any military advantage during the 48-hour notification period.

