Image: The South African Weather Service

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management is assessing possible damage done by strong winds in the province

The South African Weather Service has issued an yellow alert for damaging winds and waves that may lead to difficulty in navigation at sea with small vessels at risk of capsizing between Cape Point and Port Alfred.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre says they are assessing possible damage done by strong winds across the city.

Cold front

A cold front made landfall earlier with strong winds.

There’ve been reports of some trees being toppled in Kuils River.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, says their centre is monitoring all reports coming in.