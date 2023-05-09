Pakistan’s police clashed with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi on Tuesday during protests that broke out over his arrest earlier in the day.

Riot police fired tear gas canisters and charged at demonstrators, as the other side threw stones, pushing back the smoke-billowing canisters.

Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country as his party called for nationwide protests.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan.”

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

According to local police reports, at least 10 people, including six policemen injured in Quetta which is located around 686 kilometers north of Karachi.