Stellenbosch University has suspended a white student who was caught on camera urinating on the laptop and books of a black student.

The university says in a statement that no student has the right to dehumanise another human being.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen says the Huis Marais Residence, where both students reside, was made aware of the incident on Sunday. He says it was later reported to relevant university structures.

Viljoen says the university will make a final decision on the matter after an investigation.

He says it does not exclude expulsion and criminal charges.

Earlier, the institutions Students Representative Council came out condemning the incident after a social media users shared the video on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning.

Twitter post from user @Wanda_Smash :

#StellenboschUniversity A white student urinates all over a black first year students room, claims this what ‘they’ do to black boys. I cannot keep quiet about this, justice need to be served. I urge you to play your part so this cannot be covered up pic.twitter.com/kbPVZuP6YT — Simangaliso (@Wanda_Smash) May 15, 2022

VIDEO | Viral video of apparent racist incident at Stellenbosch University: