The University of Stellenbosch SRC says it is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that “all necessary procedures are followed” in the latest racist incident to emerge from the institution.

This comes after a video circulated on social media in the early hours of Monday morning showing a white male allegedly urinating on someone’s belongings, a voice is heard on the video background asking “why you peeing (inaudible) bra…why bra”. The white male is then seen turning around as if he is zipping up his pants.

The incident which happened at Huis Marias has also been condemned by Stellenbosch University’ South African Students Congress (SASC) structure via a statement. SASCO has planned to hold a demonstration against this “racial attack on a fellow black student.”

The video was shared by a Twitter user @Wanda_Smash on Monday morning at 00:51.

#StellenboschUniversity A white student urinates all over a black first year students room, claims this what ‘they’ do to black boys. I cannot keep quiet about this, justice need to be served. I urge you to play your part so this cannot be covered up pic.twitter.com/kbPVZuP6YT — Simangaliso (@Wanda_Smash) May 15, 2022

The Students’ Representantive Council at the institution says necessary support needs to be afforded the to the victim and has urged students to support what it calls “Systemic racism at the institution.”

Full statement from Stellenbosch University SRC below:

SRC INTERIM STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/BjdQ93Srsd — Stellenbosch SRC (@StelliesSRC) May 16, 2022