State Security Chief Thembisile Majola resigns

The Head of the State Security Agency Thembisile Majola has resigned.

She will leave the office at the end of this month after assuming the position of director-general in March last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation to ambassador Majola for her contribution to the transformation of the agency.

Majola is a former Deputy Minister of Energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

She has held several positions in the Presidency and was a Deputy Coordinator in the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee .

She was also the observer on behalf of Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during South Africa’s tenure as chair of the African Union in 2020.

