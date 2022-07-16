South Africa won a decisive third test match 30-14 against Wales on Saturday to secure the series 2-1 and halt a run of northern hemisphere victories after success for Ireland and England earlier in the day.

Flyhalf Handre Polland scored 20 points, including the first try, as the world champions outscored the tourists by three tries to one.

Bongi Mbonambi and Captain Siya Kolisi added the other Springbok tries with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties.

Thomas Reffell went over for the Welsh try and skipper Dan Bigger added three penalties for the tourists, who upset the hosts in last week’s second test in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town

Editing by Ken Ferris