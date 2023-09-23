Defending Rugby World Cup champions, South Africa, face their biggest test to date in the tournament when they clash with the top-ranked team in the world, Ireland, in a Pool B match of the 2023 tournament in Paris this evening.

Pundits describe this as the final before the final. The Springboks have won their first two pool matches and the run-on fifteen for this match shows just one change from the team that beat Scotland in their opening match.

Bongi Mbonambi replaces the injured Malcolm Marx at hooker.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the Springboks ahead of a key encounter against Ireland.

He said: “My message is simple to the Springboks. Go Bokke, go and win on Saturday. Beat the Irish and then our route is very clear to the final and I will definitely go to the final myself to ensure that we lift that trophy for the fourth time.”

Springbok squad ahead of Ireland clash:

The winner of this evening’s match will in all likelihood top the group at the end of the pool stage, which means a probable quarterfinal against New Zealand.

The loser could face the host nation, France, in the last eight. Kick-off this evening is at nine o’clock South African time.