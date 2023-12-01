Special permits for Zimbabweans, Basotho extended  to November 2025

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced the extension of special permits for Zimbabweans and Basotho living in South Africa for another two years until November 2025.

Motsoaledi announced this at a media briefing in Pretoria today.

The ZSP which is held by just over 178 000 Zimbabweans was due to expire in June 2023 following a number of extensions, but its termination was scrapped in the courts, which ruled that ending the permit would be unconstitutional.

The Department is currently appealing the High Court decision in the Supreme Court of Appeals.

VIDEO: Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on Zimbabwe, Lesotho permits:

